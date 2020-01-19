Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Harmony has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $8.82 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.05752636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127693 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,512,079 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.