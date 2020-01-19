Haven Protocol Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $89,475.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.01908187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.03846922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00658323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00746296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00096524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010320 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00582644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,464,775 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

