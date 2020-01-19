Head-To-Head Analysis: Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) vs. Soligenix (OTCMKTS:SNGX)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Generex Biotechnology and Soligenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Soligenix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Soligenix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. Given Soligenix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Soligenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $6.20 million 5.16 -$9.34 million N/A N/A Soligenix $5.24 million 8.24 -$8.90 million ($0.68) -3.07

Soligenix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Generex Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Soligenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology 161.55% -341.82% -49.03% Soligenix -193.39% -212.69% -101.28%

Risk & Volatility

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.34, suggesting that its share price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligenix has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Soligenix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soligenix beats Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors with low levels of expression of the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and cassette devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with HydRx Farms Ltd. to co-develop products for the delivery of cannabinoids via the buccal mucosa. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Miramar, Florida.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn's disease and acute radiation enteritis. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of emerging and/or antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

