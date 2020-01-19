HedgeTrade Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $622.08 million and approximately $741,622.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00024909 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006897 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003774 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026464 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

