Helleniccoin (HNC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Helleniccoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Helleniccoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Helleniccoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Helleniccoin has a total market cap of $138,002.00 and $1,802.00 worth of Helleniccoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helleniccoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00657376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 602.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Helleniccoin Coin Profile

Helleniccoin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Helleniccoin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Helleniccoin’s official Twitter account is @helleniccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helleniccoin is www.helleniccoin.gr.

Helleniccoin Coin Trading

Helleniccoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helleniccoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helleniccoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helleniccoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helleniccoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helleniccoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.