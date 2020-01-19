HOLD (HOLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $389,260.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

