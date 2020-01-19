Horizen Price Hits $11.02 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.02 or 0.00126965 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Cryptopia and Graviex. Horizen has a market cap of $90.73 million and $2.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00571304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00119041 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,233,763 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Bittrex, COSS and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

