Howdoo Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,512.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and CoinBene. Howdoo has a total market cap of $453,838.00 and approximately $50,512.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

