Hub Group’s (HUBG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 251,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Hub Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

