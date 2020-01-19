Humaniq Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,939.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $78,939.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

