Huobi Token One Day Volume Reaches $164.97 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00035857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Bibox and DDEX. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $724.30 million and approximately $164.97 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.50 or 0.05732523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034412 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,222,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

