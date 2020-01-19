Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $10,427.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

