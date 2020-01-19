HyperExchange Price Tops $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $861,140.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.