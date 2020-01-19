HyperQuant Reaches One Day Volume of $283,442.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $52,206.00 and $283,442.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.