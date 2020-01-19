IG Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,694.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.06 million and $3,694.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039570 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold's total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinExchange, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

