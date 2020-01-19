IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,030.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $17,030.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC, Allbit, CoinTiger, OEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Cashierest, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

