ILCoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $174,138.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039471 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005115 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000374 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,321,243,907 coins and its circulating supply is 367,547,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

