Incent Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Incent has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $5.66 million and $13,690.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

