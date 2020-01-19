InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $31,419.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01114109 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

