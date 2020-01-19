Insights Network (INSTAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $620.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $620.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.