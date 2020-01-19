Invacio (INV) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,391.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Invacio has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Invacio token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. Invacio has a market cap of $110,012.00 and $4,391.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Invacio Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 21,394,227 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

