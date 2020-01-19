Investors Bancorp’s (ISBC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ISBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,526,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,262. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

