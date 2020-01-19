J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,552 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,118. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.