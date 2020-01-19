JET8 Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a total market cap of $274,671.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JET8 has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

