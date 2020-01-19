Jibrel Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.83 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $3,097.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

