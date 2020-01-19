Joint Ventures 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $532.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $40,303.00 and approximately $532.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

