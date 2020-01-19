JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

BLUE stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,376 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

