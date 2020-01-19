Kava Achieves Market Cap of $9.41 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00012093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.