Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.