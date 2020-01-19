KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, YoBit and TOKOK. KickToken has a market cap of $31.00 million and $21,307.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.29 or 0.05684216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128328 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001189 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 452,350,666,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,096,131,185 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, P2PB2B, Dcoin, BitMart, Gate.io, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinBene, Coinsbit, ABCC, ProBit Exchange, COSS, OOOBTC, KuCoin, Bilaxy, Exmo, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

