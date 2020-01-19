Kleros Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $16,381.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

