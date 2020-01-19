Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,068.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,462.00 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

