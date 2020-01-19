Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.95 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

