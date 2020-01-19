KZ Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $28,588.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

