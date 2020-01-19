Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Hits $18.83 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and $48.93 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,622,809 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

