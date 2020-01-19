Lantronix’s (LTRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

LTRX stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Lantronix has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.24.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.