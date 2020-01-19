LATOKEN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,679.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $3,679.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, COSS, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

