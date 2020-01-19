Leadcoin Market Cap Reaches $62,858.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Leadcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $62,858.00 and $62.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

