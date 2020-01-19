Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Leaf Group an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other news, insider Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $74,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 170,560 shares of company stock worth $705,012 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 254,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LEAF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 87,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

