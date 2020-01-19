Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0017 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $113,922.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,730,470 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.