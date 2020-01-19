LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $563,735.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, C-CEX and LEOxChange. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.01906237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.03840553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00657041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00743374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00095996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00582079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 250,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 249,946,816 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

