Lightning Bitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00025135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00657041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 606.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

