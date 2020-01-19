LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0149 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $465,508.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,239,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,651,834 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

