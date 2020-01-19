LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,938.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,749.11 or 2.04507628 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000282 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

