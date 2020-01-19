LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Tops $459,947.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $459,947.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00319567 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002316 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

