LockTrip Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $22,118.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006767 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

