LoMoCoin Trading Down 75.6% Over Last 7 Days (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, LoMoCoin has traded 75.6% lower against the dollar. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $51,415.00 and $2.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LoMoCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051583 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073386 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.90 or 1.00068524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00044979 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 381,226,528 coins and its circulating supply is 296,226,528 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoMoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoMoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.