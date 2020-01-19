LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $3,076.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

