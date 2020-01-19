Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0030

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Lympo has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $8,405.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.