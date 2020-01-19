Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,517,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,649,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.